Hapur Factory Explosion: Unit Operator Arrested, Toll Rises to 13

The operator of a factory here was arrested on Sunday, a day after an explosion at the unit claimed 13 lives while 20 people sustained injuries, police said. Wasim had fled the factory premises after the explosion. He sustained burn injuries on his hands and there were stitches on his head as well, a senior police official said, adding he received first-aid after the incident and took off.

“The operator was arrested on Sunday afternoon from the Hapur-Meerut bypass," Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker told PTI. “We are providing medical treatment to him," he said. An FIR has been registered against the owner and the operator of the factory, police said.

The explosion took place on Saturday at Ruhi Industries in the Dhaulana area. “So far, 13 people have been killed, while 20 are injured. The injured are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut," Bhuker said.

He added that 11 out of the 13 deceased have been identified, and they are from Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Bihar. Soon after news of the explosion got out, Shahjahanpur district’s Bhanderi village, located 280 km from Hapur, drowned in grief.

Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur S Anand told PTI.

