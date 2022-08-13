Har Ghar Tiranga News Updates: Amit Shah Kicks Off Campaign, Events Planned Across Cities; PM Modi Shares Viral Tiranga Anthem

India is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the much awaited Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, begins today. From today, Indians across the country are encouraged to hoist the national flag in their homes or participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign virtually on their official website. Political parties across party lines will all be participating in several events across cities to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

As part of the campaign that has taken the country by storm, you can upload a selfie with the flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, pin a flag virtually, change your display picture on social media to the Tricolor and even download a personal Tiranga certificate for participation. The campaign also has an official anthem that features big names across industries like sports and entertainment. The anthem is dubbed the biggest patriotic song of the year, according to the Information and the Broadcast ministry, the song can be played while you hoist the national flag at your homes.

Here are latest updates on the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the viral Har Ghar Tiranga campaign anthem on Twitter and said - “The kind of enthusiasm and enthusiasm being seen among the countrymen regarding the ‘Har Ghar Tricolor’ campaign is a symbol of the unwavering spirit of unity and integrity of the nation. This feeling is going to take India to a new height in the nectar period."

Here is the Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem

Several politicians, across party lines have changed their display picture on social media to the national flag including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. This is part of the Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign that urges Indians to all participate either by hoisting a flag at your home or by participating virtually.

Students from across the country are participating in several events as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign Students in Bhopal hold the national flag participate in a ‘Tiranga Rally’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)



Home Minister Amit Shah kicks off the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Shah and his wife Sonal Shah hoisted the tricolour at their residence.





Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at 14,000 ft altitude in Uttarakhand.





Shaheen Academy students hold the tricolor as they participate in a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, on the eve of the Independence Day in Lucknow (PTI Photo)

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara flags off a cycle rally in Mumbai to raise awareness about #HarGharTiranga. Dinesh Khara said, “Over 200 people are participating in the rally. We’re celebrating the 75th year of independence. We’re hoping to get our message across to everybody through this."

