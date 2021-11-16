Home » News » India » Hardik Pandya's 2 Wrist Watches Worth Rs 5 Crores Seized by Mumbai Customs Dept: Here's Why

Hardik Pandya's 2 Wrist Watches Worth Rs 5 Crores Seized by Mumbai Customs Dept: Here's Why

Hardik Pandya allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the luxury watches. (File photo/BCCI Twitter)
Hardik Pandya allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the luxury watches. (File photo/BCCI Twitter)

The incident took place when Team India players landed in Mumbai from UAE after facing defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Hardik Pandya was also part of the team.

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: November 16, 2021, 08:48 IST

Officials of the Mumbai Customs Department have seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya when he was returning from Dubai on Sunday night. According to the department, Pandya allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the luxury watches.

The incident took place when Team India players landed at the Mumbai International Airport from UAE after facing defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pandya was also part of the team.

Last year, his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the T2 International Airport in Mumbai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed high-end watches and gold worth close to Rs 1 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: November 16, 2021, 08:23 IST