Hardik Pandya's 2 Wrist Watches Worth Rs 5 Crores Seized by Mumbai Customs Dept: Here's Why

Officials of the Mumbai Customs Department have seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya when he was returning from Dubai on Sunday night. According to the department, Pandya allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the luxury watches.

The incident took place when Team India players landed at the Mumbai International Airport from UAE after facing defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pandya was also part of the team.

Last year, his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the T2 International Airport in Mumbai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed high-end watches and gold worth close to Rs 1 crore.

