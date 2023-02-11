Home » News » India » Haridwar Shocker: 'Drunk' Driver Rams Through Wedding Procession Killing 1, Injuring Many | On Cam

Haridwar Shocker: 'Drunk' Driver Rams Through Wedding Procession Killing 1, Injuring Many | On Cam

The incident was captured in a chilling video that showed dozens of people dancing to loud music on the streets when the speeding Scorpio rammed into the crowd.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 13:55 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

The entire incident was caught on camera (News18 Photo)
The entire incident was caught on camera (News18 Photo)

A late-night wedding procession in Haridwar district turned tragic after a speeding car rammed dozens of people, killing one and injuring at least 30, according to officials.

The incident was captured in a chilling video that showed dozens of people dancing to loud music on the streets when the speeding Scorpio rammed into the crowd.

Reports suggest that the driver of the car was drunk and was arrested following the incident that took place in the Bahadrabad area in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar District.

According to local media reports, an angry mob thrashed the driver of the car and attacked his vehicle soon after he crashed into the crowd leading to his arrest.

first published: February 11, 2023, 13:06 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 13:55 IST
