By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2022, 17:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Bodies have been removed from the factory and taken to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)
Labourers had gone down a 5-feet deep tank to clean it. The district administration said that it was suspected that due to this four have died and two are in serious condition

At least four people were killed and two injured after gas leakage in a factory in an industrial area in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

“Labourers had gone down a 5 feet deep tank to clean it. It is suspected that due to this four have died and two are serious, further probe underway," District Collector Shakti Singh said, according to news agency ANI.

Superintendent of Police Wasim Akram said that an investigation will be conducted once the police receive complaints.

“Bodies have been removed and taken to the hospital. Four people are dead and 2 are in ICU. Families are being contacted, an investigation will be conducted once we receive complaints," he said. 

first published: August 03, 2022, 17:40 IST
last updated: August 03, 2022, 17:40 IST