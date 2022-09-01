Haryana: BJP Worker Gunned Down at Showroom in Gurugram Sadar Bazaar

A BJP worker was shot dead by unknown assailants inside a showroom on Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazar in Gurugram. The victim, identified as Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi, a resident of Rithoj village, was fired at by 4-5 unknown assailants at around 3.20 pm. Khatana was rushed to the nearby Aarvi hospital , where he succumbed to his injuries.

A murder case has been registered and Khatana’s son, Anurag, has accused his father’s brother-in-law, Chaman, and his aides of the murder, police said.

Advertisement

Chaman and others were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 25-54-59 of the arms act at Civil Lines Police Station. The autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

A police team under DCP (West) Deepak Saharan examined the spot with the help of the Forensic Science Lab and a crime scene team. “We have formed special teams including the crime unit team which are conducting raids in search of the accused. Most of the accused have been identified and they will be arrested as early as possible," said Saharan.

Indiscriminate firing

Police said the assailants were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the Raymond showroom where the BJP worker was murdered. According to the CCTV footage, five assailants, two of them wearing black t-shirts, one white check shirt, another cap, and one red shirt, left the showroom after allegedly killing Khatana.

Four of the assailants had their faces masked, while the fifth one had his face hidden behind a white towel, police said.

Advertisement

Khatana was a resident of Maruti Kunj in Bhondsi. Police said Khatana reached the Raymond Showroom with his friend Rajender in a Kia car. They parked the car near the showroom and went inside the shop.

Khatana then bought some clothes, following which, four-five armed men barged into the showroom and fired indiscriminately at the victim, Rajender, an eyewitness and the friend who accompanied Khatana inside the showroom, told PTI.

Who was Sukhbir Khatana?

Advertisement

Khatana reportedly was the vice-president of the Sohna Market Committee and was believed to be close to CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He was also preparing to contest the Zila Parishad election from Sohna.

According to Khatana’s Facebook account, he was an RSS worker. Just three hours before the murder happened, he had updated his profile picture on the social media site.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here