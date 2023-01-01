Haryana Min Sandeep Singh Gives Up Sports Portfolio After Sexual Harassment Allegations | Here's All We Know So Far

A day after he was booked in a sexual harassment case, Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday gave up his Sports portfolio on “moral grounds" and termed the allegations against him as an attempt to spoil his image. Singh, a former Olympian and first-time MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, expressed hope that there will be a thorough investigation into the matter.

The FIR against Singh was registered at police station Sector 26, Chandigarh on December 31. The former India hockey team captain also holds the Printing and Stationery Department. He, however, has not resigned from the Cabinet.

“There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," ANI quoted Sandeep Singh as saying.

The female coach, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Sandeep Singh, met Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala. She said Singh harassed her physically and mentally and she is hopeful that action will be taken.

Here’s all we know about the case so far

Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda said Sandeep Singh has given his resignation and now a fair investigation should be done.

Home Minister Anil Vij met the lady coach in Ambala today. “I have listened to her (the female coach) on her complaint. I will talk to CM on this matter. We will ensure justice is served," said Vij.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with DGP PK Agrawal, ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal and home secretary TVSN Prasad at his residence regarding the case, according to sources.

Chandigarh Police has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) including DSP Palak Goyal, women cell and cyber cell heads in connection with the case.

Sandeep Singh has been booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, the woman agreed to meet Singh at his residence-cum-camp office in Chandigarh with some other documents she had. When she went there, the minister molested her, she claimed. “He then said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me… He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy. I removed his hand and he even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm and though all his staff was there, no one helped me," she alleged.

The coach had alleged that Singh contacted her on Instagram after seeing her at a gym and kept insisting that they meet. “He messaged me on Instagram and said my National Games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard. Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with the concerned authorities," the woman said.

A junior athletics coach levelled the sexual harassment allegations against Singh on December 29 and filed a complaint with Chandigarh Police a day later.

(With PTI inputs)

