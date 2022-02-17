Haryana's 75% Quota for Locals in Pvt Jobs to Stay for Now as SC Sets Aside High Court Order

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Punjab & Haryana High Court’s order staying the Haryana government’s law on providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to local candidates. The court asked the high court to decide on the issue within a month and directed the state government not to take any coercive steps against the employers for the time being.

On February 3, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had put on hold Haryana’s 75 per cent quota.

In November last year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, will be made applicable with effect from January 15 this year. Though the government had promised that the Act will apply for all jobs that offer a gross monthly salary up to Rs 50,000, it issued another notification last year specifying that the upper cap had been reduced to Rs 30,000.

In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.

Providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs was a key poll promise of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannyak Janta Party (JJP), which is in an alliance with BJP in Haryana.

Chautala had said the state government’s decision to provide 75 per cent jobs to local youth in private companies would greatly benefit the youth of the state. “We had promised that we would ensure 75 per cent employment opportunities for local candidates in private sector, which we have accomplished and it will prove to be a revolutionary step," he said.

India Inc had called for a re-examination of the legislation, claiming that it will lead to multinational firms leaving the state. Industry groups argued that reservation reduces competitiveness and suggested that the state government provide a 25% subsidy to the industry as an incentive for each local hired.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said: “At a time when it is important to attract investments at the state level, governments should not impose restrictions on the industry. Reservation affects productivity and industry competitiveness." “We hope the government re-looks the legislation or at least ensures the rules are fair. As one country, there should be no imposition or restriction," it added.

Another body, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said it is of the view that any Indian should be allowed to work in any state of India without any restrictions. “The 75 per cent reservation will result in moving out of tech companies, automotive companies, especially MNCs (multinational companies) as these are highly skilled manpower-based companies.

