Haryana’s Sangwan Khap Bans Use of Firecrackers and DJ at Weddings

The Sangwan Khap has taken many important decisions including a ban on use of fire crackers and DJs at weddings. As per the Khap’s directives now those who will throw their ageing parents out of home will attract social boycott as well as stringent action from the Khap. The marriages will now be allowed only with the consent from the families of the boys and girls, the Khap decided. For this, committees will be formed in every village of Dadri district. The village committees will keep a watch on mistreatment to elderly parents and use of firecrackers and DJs at marriage functions.

The Khap has also issued a directive asking people not to use firecrackers and DJs in marriage processions. The decisions were taken as a panchayat of Sangwan Khap 40 organised at Sangu Dham in Khedi Bura village of Dadri district. The panchayat was presided by Khap Pradhan and independent MLA Sombir Sangwan. Along with many Pradhans of Khap, district officials attended a meeting that went on for about two hours.

Advertisement

During this preparations were made for Mahapanchayat to be held on January 2 in Kitlana toll. It was decided to take major decisions on evil social practices at the Mahapanchayat. The Mahapanchayat will be attended by Meghalaya’s governor Satyapal Malik along with representatives of other Khaps. Action will be taken to end social wrongdoings like female feticide and dowry, the Khap decided. Khap members will make people aware against these evil practices by going village to village.

The speakers in the panchayat brainstormed about the role of Khaps and organisations in the farmers’ movement and called it commendable. Indian Kabaddi team coach Hassan Sangwan and player Vikas were also felicitated at the meeting. Khap pradhan Sombir said that more than 800 organisations and activists who have played their part in farmers’ movement will be felicitated at the Mahapanchayat on January 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.