Hathras Rape-Murder Case Verdict: Court Acquits 3 Accused, Sentence of 1 Held Guilty Later Today

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 13:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a Dalit woman by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14, 2020 (File photo/ANI)
Three accused in the Hathras gangrape and murder case have been acquitted by an SC/ST court in the district while one has been held guilty, whose sentence will be announced post lunch today.

All the four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – were produced before the court.

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a Dalit woman by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14, 2020. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The court acquitted Ramu, Luv Kush and Ravi in the case, While Sandeep - the prime accused - has been convicted.

first published: March 02, 2023, 13:31 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 13:41 IST
