Hathras SP Transferred After 6 Kanwariyas Killed In Road Accident

A day after six Kanwariyas were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district has been transferred over alleged negligence.

Hathras SP Vikas Vaidya has been transferred to PAC Mirjapur as Commandant. Devesh Pandey has replaced him as new SP Hathras, indiatoday.in reported.

The new action came as the Uttar Pradesh government had given instructions to not allow any heavy vehicles on the way of the Kanwariyas.

Six Kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck in Sadabad town in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased Kanwariyas hailed Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna said, “The kanwariyas were returning from Haridwar and were headed to Gwalior when they were hit by a speeding truck at around 2.15 am on Saturday."

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post mortem and police are looking for the driver of the truck.

