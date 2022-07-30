Amit Shah Hails Zero-Tolerance Policy as NCB Meet Kicks Off With Destruction of 30,000 kg Narcotics

The Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics which is showing results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday while inaugurating the two-day Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) national conference on drug trafficking and national security at the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

The zero-tolerance policy, Shah said, is necessary to achieve the objective of a healthy society and prosperous nation. He added that it is also important from a security point of view as “the dirty money which is generated from the drug trade is used in activities against the country.

“When Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, the Government of India adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs," Shah said, adding that the fight against drugs, which was progressing swiftly and in the right direction, has started showing results.

The Home Minister said that drugs adversely impact the younger generation, harming them like termites, and stressed that the government was committed to eliminating the scourge. He said that the drugs have an adverse impact not only on those consuming them, but also on society, the economy and the country’s security. “We have to weed it out completely," he said.

Under the virtual watch of the Home Minister, more than 30,000 kg of seized drugs was destroyed by the NCB. The agency had started the drug disposal campaign from June 1 and over 51,217 kg of narcotics have been disposed by it in 11 states till July 29, an official said. After the disposal of over 30,468 kg of drugs, the total quantity will reach around 81,686 kg surpassing the NCB’s target, which is a big achievement in the fight towards a drugs-free India, the official said. On Saturday, 19,320 kg of drugs were destroyed in Delhi, 1,309 kg in Chennai, 6,761 kg in Guwahati and 3,077 kg in Kolkata.

On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the NCB took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs on 75 years of Independence.

Shah was received at the Chandigarh airport by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal. On Saturday evening, Shah was scheduled to attend the “Har Ghar Tiranga" and “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" laser show at the famed rain-fed Sukhna Lake.

