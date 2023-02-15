While China’s alleged attempts at international surveillance through balloons are making headlines, Army Chief General Manoj Pande while addressing a group of journalists on Tuesday called for the need to be alert about the latest developments and briefed about the latest technologies the force is eyeing for the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“I have been saying that we have to constantly remain updated to what is happening around us…we have to be ahead of the learning curve," he said in a reply on China’s surveillance through balloons.

Since India is already facing tensions at the LAC and there have been reports of China using various tactics for surveillance, the Army Chief spoke about the technology the force is seeking in different areas.

The drone route

While replying to a question at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on technologies that the Army is planning to introduce and has already introduced, General Pande mentioned the procurement of drones.

Talking about purchases through various platforms, he said, “One specific area is drones…Surveillance drones, mini, technical, etc. We also got some, purchased some."

Gen Pande said the focus has also been on anti-drone technologies including hand-held drone jammers.

“We are looking at more soft-kill and hard-kill options for countering drones…even swarm drones for that matter," he said.

Revamping chopper fleet

Gen Pande said that the Army is planning to procure around 95 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and 110 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) to enhance the profile of its combat aviation wing.

The idea is to have indigenously built LCHs for deployment in high-altitude areas as such choppers have better manoeuvrability in mountainous regions, he said.

The Army is planning to procure the LUHs and LCHs to replace its old fleets of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

“We are looking for integration of the Helina missiles on the aircraft," he said.

These new helicopters will have the latest technologies including autopilot mode.

