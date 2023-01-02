HC Asks Delhi University to Respond to Plea Alleging Arbitrariness in Seat Allocation in LLB Course

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the University of Delhi to respond to a plea alleging arbitrariness in the seat allocation for admission into the law programme.

Justice Vikas Mahajan said all admissions made in the LLB course after December 21 will be subject to the outcome of the petition, and listed the matter for further hearing on January 23.

According to the petition filed by a student, who took the LLB entrance exam, individuals from reserved categories with more scores than their counterparts from the general category’s merit list were not promoted to the general category. This, according to the student, violates the rules of reservation and inhibits the admission of other students within the reserved group.

In view of the above, the students who were otherwise eligible for a seat under the backward category were unable to secure a seat due to the seat allocation process practiced by the Delhi University.

The plea argued that the impugned first admission list excluded reserved category students (OBC, SC, and ST), albeit obtaining marks above the general cut-off, from taking admissions under the open/unreserved category admission list. This seems to overturn the logic of reservation as the seat matrix adopted by the university fundamentally prevents the reserved category students from competing in the open quota and consequently hinders additional reserved category students from making it to the list.

Additionally, the plea submitted that as a general principle, the open quota/unreserved admission category is open to all categories of students, whereas the first admission list of LLB 2022 published by the respondent university violates the said principle.

The seat matrix adopted by DU is arbitrary, unlawful, and manipulative as well as an egregious infringement of constitutional rights guaranteed to the reserved category, the plea contested.

