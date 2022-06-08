HC Issues Notice to U'khand Govt Over Death of Mules, Horses on Char Dham Yatra Route

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday took a serious note of the death of mules and horses on Char Dham yatra route allegedly because of being overburdened, and issued a notice to the state government and the authorities concerned, asking them to file a reply in the matter within two weeks. Hearing a PIL filed by noted animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi in this regard, Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice R C Khulbe of the High Court issued a notice to the state government, animal husbandry department, district magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and other districts on the Char Dham yatra route.

Horses and mules are used in large numbers by pilgrims on the difficult yatra route to reach the Himalayan temples. The court has also directed for the constitution of a committee to look into the safe organisation of the yatra. Maulekhi said in the petition that more than 20,000 horses and mules are being used to carry passengers for pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. She claimed that most of these horses and mules are sick and are being burdened beyond their capacity.

It was further claimed in the PIL that neither a veterinary doctor nor proper fodder or water has been provided for these animals. The overcrowding of devotees has added extra pressure causing the death of animals, it said. The dead animals are thrown into rivers, thereby contaminating the water body, the petition alleged. The petition also claimed that as many as 600 horses and mules have died so far. The court will next hear the PIL on June 22.

