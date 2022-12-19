Madras HC Judge Finds Irregularities on Visit to Temple as Commoner; Prevented from Filing Complaint

Madras High Court judge Justice S.M. Subramaniam has found financial irregularities at the Vadapalani Dhandayudhapani Temple in Chennai and sought action by the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department. The judge didn’t want to have a VIP dharshan and purchased special dharshan tickets at the temple as common man.

Justice Subramaniam, in his complaint to the commissioner, said he asked for three special dharshan tickets costing Rs 50 each but the staff gave him only two Rs 50 tickets and one Rs 5 ticket, despite taking Rs 150 from him.

“Noticing that, we asked her (woman staff at the ticket counter). Without any reaction, calmly she had taken back Rs 5 ticket and issued Rs 50 ticket. Several such tickets are kept on the table of the counter inside and we found such Rs 5 tickets were issued along with Rs 50 tickets to other persons in the counter," read the complaint according to Bar and Bench.

Justice Subramaniam also highlighted that he was prevented from taking up his complaint with the Executive Officer of the temple.

“Myself along with my wife and daughter went inside the Hall and asked about the availability of the Executive Officer. He had not responded and questioned about us. But, he refused even to see us and not responded. Thereafter, we have seen two persons sitting in the left side room. We went inside and requested that persons to give us the telephone or Mobile numbers of the Executive Officer or Commissioner or P.A to Commissioner or complaint cell number. One person identified himself as Accountant in a rude voice, asked who are you? I informed that I came to temple for worship and narrated the incident occurred at the ticket counter and therefore, I wish to make a complaint. He in an arrogant manner, said that no such things are happening in the temple and he said that he will not provide us the phone number of the Executive Officer or Commissioner or complaint cell," the complaint explained.

“We have repeatedly requested the staff members to provide us any authorized phone number for giving complaint. They had acted unbecoming of a public servant and dealt us in a rough, rude and arrogant manner," it was further stated.

The judge later revealed his identity but he did not get the contact of the Executive Officer despite taking help of local police.

The judge has directed that appropriate action be taken against all staff members. He also ordered an enquiry into supervisory lapses by the Executive Officer.

