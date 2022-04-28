HC Seeks Stand of Delhi Police on Plea for Installation of CCTV Cameras in Police Stations

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought Delhi Police's stand on a plea to ensure the installation of functional CCTV cameras in all the police stations here. Justice Yashwant Varma sought a status report from the agency on the petition by Chandril Dabas who has also sought directions to ensure that the CCTV footage is stored at least for a minimum period of one year or eighteen months. The petitioner, represented by lawyer Manan Aggarwal, said in the petition that in June last year, he was harassed and threatened by certain police officials after he was found without an e-pass issued for movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He claimed in the plea that he explained to the police that he was going to his workplace to get the documents for issuance of an e-pass but he was taken to the concerned police station and made to sign some papers.

It is the petitioner's grievance that when approached the trial court for initiation of action against the erring officials and sought the preservation of CCTV footage, the police claimed that the CCTV footage in question could not be preserved as the backup was only for eighteen days and the camera covering the open area of the police station was also not functional. The petition has argued that such a situation violates a Supreme Court decision which directed that CCTV footage in all police stations must be stored for at least 18 months.

It has further emphasised that if the footage is automatically erased within 18 days and therefore appropriate CCTV cameras must be installed at police stations for the preservation of the fundamental rights of the citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The petitioner has also prayed for action against the police officials who allegedly deliberately did not comply with a trial court order concerning the preservation of CCTV footage. The matter would be heard next on August 25.

