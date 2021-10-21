He Asked a Lot of Questions, I Told Him About Our Challenges: RML Hospital Nurse’s Chat With PM Modi

It was business as usual for 26-year-old nursing staff member Christina at New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Thursday morning when India touched the milestone of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. That changed within minutes when in walked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with hospital workers and laud them for getting India to the landmark figure.

Speaking to News18 about her interaction with the PM, Christina said, “It was a little funny because it seems that the Prime Minister was interviewing me, asking a lot of questions on vaccination and what people have said so far."

Posted on Covid-related duties for the last one year, including working in the Covid ICU, Christina, who hails from Manipur, has administered more than 15,000 doses so far.

“I told the PM how challenging the task was and that we often meet people who come to the hospital but are still scared to take the jab, so we have to counsel them. But we knew that we were playing an unforgettable role in the service of the nation and despite all of these challenges, we were constantly self-motivated," she said.

Christina said that when she told Modi that she was from Manipur, the PM asked her a couple of questions about her hometown and also about her education.

The 26-year-old is the only one from her family to have taken to medicine despite the challenges. Christina hails from Senapati district in Manipur where she completed her higher secondary education and then went on to pursue BSc in Nursing from AIIMS Patna. She then completed her MSc from AIIMS Delhi before being posted at RML Hospital in the midst of the pandemic.

The PM was accompanied to the hospital by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," he tweeted.

