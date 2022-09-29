'He Can't Move': IAS Officer Breaks Down on Seeing Child Injured in Lakhimpur Bus Crash at Hospital

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob was seen breaking into tears on seeing a child undergoing treatment at a hospital after being injured in the tragic Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision that killed eight people on Wednesday.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob paid a visit to those undergoing treatment at a hospital and broke down on seeing the injured child who was lying on his stomach on the hospital bed and was unable to move.

Jacob was heard asking the hospital staff as to why the child was not being looked after and wasn’t being provided the treatment required when he is unable to move and has been lying on his stomach.

“Why has he not been checked yet? He needs something, he can’t to move, he seems to have got a fracture here," Jacob said as she wiped her tears. Jacob also asked if a doctor can be brought to see the child.

The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when it collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite direction on Aira bridge on National Highway number 730 in UP’s Lakhimpur Khiri.

While eight people died in the accident, the injured were rescued after cutting the bus with a gas cutter. Over 25 people were reported injured in the accident.

