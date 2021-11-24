'He Promised to Return': Andhra Woman Out on Foot in Search for Husband Who Was Washed Away in Floods

A 45-year-old woman has been roaming around every corner of Kadapa district to find her husband, who reportedly was washed away in the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh. Her husband for 40 years went out for work on Sunday, but never returned home.

Magunisha has been on her foot, looking for her spouse since then. She lives with her children in Gundluru village in Kadapa. The sight of her pleading with the rescue staff, along with revenue officials, to find her husband Nashib has teared up villagers.

“He called me during the floods and said that he is safe and asked me to stay put at home. He promised he will be back as soon as the rain stops. These were the last words from my husband. I will keep searching until I find my husband. My husband would not have been washed away in the floods, had if authorities not released water," she said.

Advertisement

“I’m begging the local authorities and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to direct the officials to find my husband’s whereabouts," she pleaded.

Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts of Andhra Pradesh have been hit hard by recent rainfall. Villages and towns in these four districts were inundated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.