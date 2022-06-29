'He Should be Hanged': Brothers of Udaipur Murder Accused Recall How Sibling Became Withdrawn Over Years

The brutal murder in Udaipur has not only sent shockwaves across the country but also rattled the family of prime accused Mohammad Riyaz Attari who have demanded the harshest punishment for him.

Speaking to News18 India, Riyaz’s four brothers said he should be hanged for killing Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who had received death threats after he posted remarks in support of Nupur Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson, who made offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate.

The accused’s family, which stays in Bhilwara, shared that Riyaz left for Udaipur some years ago to stay at his wife’s home and was not in regular touch with his brothers.

Advertisement

The youngest among his brothers, Riyaz had become withdrawn for the past 3-4 years, his sibling revealed, adding that when he spoke to Riyaz a month ago, the latter sounded upset and called him to the bus stand but the brothers could not meet. Since then, there had been no communication.

The brothers admitted that they were ashamed and scared after the incident and had stopped stepping out of their home.

News18 had reported how major lapses by the Rajasthan Police led to the brutal murder which could have been avoided, had the cops not turned a deaf ear to Lal’s plaints.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan Police arrested the Udaipur-based tailor for his social media post. This was followed by ignoring his written complaint for two weeks that he was facing threats to his life and not being allowed to open his tailoring shop. To add to it, the police also tried to effect a ‘compromise’.

Worried over the threats, Lal kept his shop closed for almost a week before opening it on Tuesday when he was killed by Attari and Gaus Mohammad who came in the garb of getting clothes stitched and attacked the tailor with sharp weapons.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.