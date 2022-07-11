'He Showed No Remorse': Vijay Mallya Sentenced to 4 Months Jail by SC in Contempt Case

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been sentenced to four months imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 2017 contempt case. The apex court, which has been irked over Mallya’s repeated ‘non-appearance’, also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on him after finding him ‘guilty of contempt’.

The SC has said if the fine is not deposited in time, Mallya would face two more months of imprisonment. “He did not show any remorse," the court observed while passing its order.

The apex court was due to announce the punishment for the fugitive businessman today in a 2017 contempt case. Mallya was found guilty of contempt for violating court orders by transferring $40 million to his children, and was ordered to repay over Rs 6,200 crores in bank loans, and was sued for contempt for failing to disclose a $40 million payment from British spirit maker Diageo.

Advertisement

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the Supreme Court in February that banks had recovered a total of 18,000 crores from fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi.

The 66-year-old liquor baron is a defendant in a bank loan default case involving the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, which is valued at over 9,000 crores. Mallya is in the United Kingdom right now.

Mallya is currently pursuing appeals in the United Kingdom in an attempt to overturn a bankruptcy order imposed on him by the High Court of Justice in London in July last year.

At a case management hearing in the Chancery Division of the High Court in London, Justice Tom Leech said that the matter would be heard in a series of interconnected hearings together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.