Refuting charges of human rights organisations and activists about the arrest of Khurram Parvez, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that there is evidence which has lead to his arrest.

“He has been found to be in touch with over ground workers of a Pakistan-based banned organisation," a NIA spokesperson said. Khurram Parvez stands accused of conspiring with Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists and over ground workers.

An official said that the agency is aware of the sensibilities attached to the arrest of a human rights activist. “The NIA is aware that being a human rights activist he would be in touch with the other side. But the arrest was made only when the investigating officer was satisfied that the evidence will stand the scrutiny of court," the officer said.

Khurram Parvez is associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and Chairman of the Board of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD). Various domestic and international human rights groups have questioned Parvez’s arrest.

Advertisement

He was arrested on Monday under sections of Indian Penal code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The arrest memo says he was taken into custody in FIR number RC-30/2021/NIA/DLI that was filed on November 6. The FIR charges him for criminal conspiracy, terror-funding, providing logistical support to terror groups and waging war against India.

“IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging, attempting to wage, abetting waging of war against the government), and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121); and Sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 18B (recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act) and 40 (raising funds for a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," are sections mentioned in the FIR.

Parvez was raided in October 2020 by NIA in its case against those NGOs that were accused of providing a front for terror funding. When asked if the arrest of November 6 is connected to that raid, the NIA officials remained tight-lipped.

Sources, however, told News18 that out of the three locations raided by NIA on Monday, one was the premises of a former NIA official in Himachal Pradesh. The officer was connected to the probe of the October 2020 case. “Searches were carried out at three locations, two in Srinagar and one in Himachal," an NIA official said.

Electronic devices, including phones, laptops, etc. were seized in the searches which are being sent for forensic analysis. This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, a suspect named Muneer Chaudhary was arrested.

The arrests are part of NIA’s crackdown against over ground workers. So far, 27 OGWs have been arrested by the agency. Sources said interrogation of the arrested OGWs have led to revelations about new infiltration routes from POK to Kashmir.

Advertisement

The arrested OGWs have also reportedly revealed names of others in Kashmir who provide help to terror groups. “The matter is very sensitive. More arrests could happen in this case," an NIA official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.