Health Minister Mandaviya to Hold Review Meeting with Delhi Govt Over Dengue Situation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the Delhi government on Monday to review the dengue situation in the national capital and discuss ways on how the Centre can assist in curbing the surge in cases. “Dengue has witnessed a surge in dengue cases and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the situation with the Delhi government and also provide assistance in curbing the rise in cases," an official source said.

Officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme will also be present in the meeting. The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases.

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday last week. Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone.

The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18.

