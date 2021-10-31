Health Ministry Auctions E-waste Worth Rs 13 Lakh

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said it has auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh following the prime minister’s clarion call of ‘Swachh Bharat’. The e-wastes which were auctioned included printers, computers, photo-copy machines and their spare parts, an official said.

The auction was done through the Central Procurement Portal. “On Prime Minister’s clarion call of @swachhbharat, Health Ministry auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh. Let us all do our part in making the #CleanIndia Mission a reality," the health ministry tweeted.

