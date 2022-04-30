Heatwave Conditions Continue to Roast India. Here's A List of Hottest Cities in The Last 24 Hours

Banda in Uttar Pradesh became the hottest city at 47 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. In a weather bulletin released on Friday, the Met listed the hottest towns and cities with temperature above 44 degrees Celsius.

Most of these places are in Rajasthan, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha, Saurashtra-Kutch and Gujarat Division, western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, as well as Odisha.

Here are the hottest cities and towns in India, as on April 29:

Advertisement

Banda (UP): 47.4°C Prayagraj (UP): 46.8°C Sriganganagar (Rajasthan), Chandrapur (Maharashtra): 46.4°C Nowgong (MP), Jhansi (UP): 46.2°C Najafgarh & Pitampura (Delhi), Gurugram (Haryana): 45.9°C Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Ridge (Delhi): 45.7°C

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Maximum Temperature dated 29-04-2022 ="https://t.co/bYMLfUZtCZ">pic.twitter.com/bYMLfUZtCZ>>— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) ="https://twitter.com/Indiametdept/status/1520044765215334402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

In its weather bulletin released on Saturday, the IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to continue till May 2 over Northwest and central India, and will abate over East India from Sunday. Temperatures are soaring across the country with many places registering a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above.

According to the IMD, West Rajasthan is likely to suffer from heatwave conditions till May 1 with a severe impact. The heat will gradually decrease will heatwave conditions in isolated pockets on May 2 and 3.

Advertisement

The IMD further said heatwave conditions will prevail in West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan till May 3; in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu Division and Vidarbha till May 2; and in West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh till May 1.

On the last day of April, too, heatwave conditions have prevailed over several parts of India. The IMD said Northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Northwest and West central parts - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana - will continue to experience above normal temperatures in May as well. Nights will be warmer in May in most parts of the country, except some regions of South peninsular India, Mohapatra said.

The average temperatures observed pan-India for April was 35.05 degrees, which was the fourth highest in 122 years, he said. In March, Northwest India recorded a deficit in rainfall of around 89 per cent, while the deficit was nearly 83 per cent in April, mainly on account of feeble and dry western disturbances, Mohapatra said.

Advertisement

North India witnessed six western disturbances but they were mostly feeble and moved across the higher parts of the Himalayas, he said, adding the last three western disturbances caused strong winds in parts of Delhi and dust storms over Rajasthan in April. India, particualrtly Northwest and western parts of the country, has been reeling from intense heatwave conditions for the past few weeks.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.