Heatwave in Parts of Delhi, Cloudy Weather & Gusty Winds Likely to Bring Some Respite on Thursday

A heatwave scorched parts of Delhi on Wednesday, while cloudy weather and gusty winds are predicted to bring the mercury down by a few notches on Thursday. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory — the capital's base station — settled at 41.2 degrees Celsius as against 42.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Sports Complex was the warmest place in the capital with a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Ridge, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh and Pitampura recorded their maximum temperature above the 43-degree mark.

On Tuesday, 8 out of the 12 weather stations in Delhi had witnessed "a heatwave to severe heat conditions", recording a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the season. The MeT Office has predicted a drizzle and thunderstorm over the capital on Thursday with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.

The heatwave conditions may abate but the maximum temperature will remain above normal. The mercury will rise again to 42 degrees Celsius by next week, an official said. The capital has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941. The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

