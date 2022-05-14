Heatwave Scorches Delhi, Orange Alert Issued for Sunday; Heavy Rain Predicted in Kerala's Southern Districts

Delhi was a hot cauldron on Saturday with many areas in the national capital recording a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, at least seven notches above normal. Down south, however, the Met issued a red alert for Kerala’s Ernakulam and Idukki districts indicating extremely heavy rainfall. It also issued an orange alert for southern districts till May 16.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the scorching heatwave is predicted to worsen on Sunday with an orange alert issued to caution people of its severity. But, a thunderstorm or a dust storm is also likely in the national capital on May 16.

The weather department said this was the fifth heatwave in the national capital this summer after it recorded its second hottest April since 1951. They city and adjoining areas recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

“Hot and dry westerly winds sweeping the Delhi-NCR region will push the mercury further up. It is likely to hit the 45-degree mark at Safdarjung on Sunday," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

He added, “A cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will induce pre-monsoon activity which will provide some relief from the intense heat on Monday and Tuesday."

Here’s a look at how the heatwave will pan out in different parts of the country over the next few days:

As Delhi burned, mercury reached 47.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and 47 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. Delhi’s base station Safdarjung observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature was five notches above normal and the highest this season so far. It was 42.5 degrees Celsius on May 13 Delhi recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 46.4 degrees C at Pitampura, 45.8 degrees C at Jafarpur and 45.4 degrees C at Ridge and Ayanagar. All weather stations recorded a heatwave day, the IMD said The IMD has issued an orange (be prepared) alert for Sunday (May 15) to caution people about a severe heatwave Heatwave conditions to prevail over isolated pockets in Jammu division, Vidarbha (Maharashtra) and Jharkhand on Sunday (May 15) Heatwave to severe heatwave to prevail over isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana-Delhi on Sunday (May 15) Heatwave conditions to prevail over Uttar Pradesh in some/isolated parts on Sunday (May 15) Severe heatwave conditions predicted in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (May 15) as well as May 16 and 17 Severe heatwave conditions very likely over East Rajasthan on Sunday (May 15) A heatwave warning for severe conditions has been issued over West Rajasthan on Sunday (May 15).

