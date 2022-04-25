Heatwave to Return in Delhi This Week; Temp Scorches Bengal, Odisha's Bhubaneswar Sizzles at 41.7 DegC

Delhi is bracing for another searing heatwave with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature to touch the 44-degree mark. Partly cloudy weather kept the mercury below the 40-degree mark at most places in the national capital till Sunday.

The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions from April 28 onwards. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will also rise in the coming days but a heatwave is only expected after Wednesday.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum was at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, as per the IMD update at 8.30 p.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 36 per cent. The city observed sunrise at 5.47 a.m. and sunset at 6.52 p.m.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in five districts of south Bengal on Sunday as Kolkata sizzled at 39.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s highest temperature, the weather office said. No respite from the heat and humidity seemed to be in sight as the weather office predicted dry weather in south Bengal districts over the next three days.

Bankura recorded the highest temperature in West Bengal at 43.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. Heatwave conditions prevailed in North 24 Parganas, Malda, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Birbhum districts with the day’s maximum temperature moving up 4.5 degrees above normal, it said.

Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius, Sriniketan in Birbhum recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius, Malda town recorded 41 degrees Celsius, Dum Dum clocked 40.5 degrees Celsius and Medinipur town recorded 42 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. Alipore headquarters of the Regional Met Centre recorded this summer’s highest temperature in Kolkata at 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the discomfort was the maximum relative humidity of 89 per cent, it said. Though there are usually fewer people and vehicles on the roads on Sundays, the extreme weather ensured that the city wore a deserted look with only those having no option but stepping out, braving the heat and humidity.

The weather office predicted hot and uncomfortable weather in Kolkata on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 39 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. It forecast dry weather in all the south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, over the next three days.

The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to experience a better climate during the next few days. The weather office predicted light to moderate rainfall with the possibility of thunder in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Darjeeling recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it said.

Odisha turned into a hot cauldron on Saturday with 21 places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, weather officials said. State capital Bhubaneswar recorded the season’s highest of 41.7 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 41 degrees Celsius. The industrial town of Angul was the state’s hottest place as the mercury rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Baripada, Bolangir and Parlakhemundi also registered a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, while Deogarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal reported 41.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius at many places in interior Odisha during the next three days due to northwesterly-westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the weather office said.

It is expected to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal across all districts during the next two days, it said. Heatwave conditions are likely in certain parts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

“It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time between 11 am to 3 pm," the weather office said. The Special Relief Commissioner directed the district collectors of Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur to make people aware of the heatwave warning.

In view of the heatwave conditions, the state government said adequate arrangement has been made at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of sunstroke patients.

