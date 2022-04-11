Home » News » India » Heatwaves Persist as Temperatures Rise Ahead of Summer, Here’s All You Need to Know | In GFX
Heatwaves Persist as Temperatures Rise Ahead of Summer, Here’s All You Need to Know | In GFX
The IMD in a statement said the ongoing heatwave spell started mainly over west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh from March 27. (File image: Reuters)
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD