‘Heaven on Earth’: Railway Minister Asks Internet to Guess Station With Stunning Pics of Snow-Clad Railway Line

The Minister offered a hint for his followers and added that the location is “heaven on Earth” and tagged the Ministry of Railways in his tweet, giving another indication that the station is located in India

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 19:56 IST

New Delhi, India

The unusual post by the Railway Minister soon gained traction, with several users rushing to share their guesses. (Image: Twitter)
The unusual post by the Railway Minister soon gained traction, with several users rushing to share their guesses. (Image: Twitter)

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday shared several pictures of a train passing through a snow-clad railway station surrounded by scenic mountains. The Minister turned the post into a quiz and asked his followers to guess the location.

Uploading the pictures of a train traversing through snow-capped mountains on his official Twitter handle, Vaishnaw asked, “Guess this station?"

He also offered a hint for his followers and added that the location is “heaven on Earth" and tagged the Ministry of Railways in his tweet, giving another indication that the station is located in India.

The unusual post by the Railway Minister soon gained traction, with several users rushing to share their guesses.

Many users suggested that the place could be in Jammu and Kashmir, a destination popularly known as “heaven on earth." Entrepreneur Siddharth Bakaria also participated in the quiz and quipped the location is “Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir."

Meanwhile, another user guessed that the location is Jomsom in Nepal. “Thank you India for helping us construct railways in remote regions of Nepal. It will help to boom Nepal’s tourism industry. Your help is duely remembered by all Nepalese," they wrote.

Since being shared a few hours ago, photos have amassed more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. They have raked more than 27 thousand likes along with a flurry of responses and retweets.

first published: January 18, 2023, 19:04 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 19:56 IST
