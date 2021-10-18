Heavy Rain Warning for Odisha as Low Pressure Area Forms Over Gangetic West Bengal

Parts of Odisha braced for heavy rain as a low-pressure area (Lopar) formed over Gangetic West Bengal on Monday. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into deep sea off the Odisha coast till Tuesday as squally weather with wind speed of 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely over north Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the morning, a Lopar formed over West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a release. It issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts till 8.30 am of Tuesday.

The Met office warned of rise in the water level in Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha rivers. Heavy showers are expected at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jajpur till 8.30 am on Tuesday, the department said.

During a 24-hour period from Tuesday morning, there is a likelihood of downpour at one or two places over Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. The Met also forecast thunderstorms at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Sundargarh, , Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Angul district till Tuesday.

