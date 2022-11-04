Heavy Rainfall Likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Districts Till Nov 6, Says IMD | Check Weather Updates Here

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places till November 6, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this week.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in districts close to western ghats and some Southern districts in next 24 hours, moderate rainfall for Chennai in next 24 hours. Low pressure to form on November 9 over southwest bay of Sri Lanka coast. On 10-11th, it will move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast," said DDG, Chennai IMD.

The IMD also said that Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are likely see showers this weekend due to a western disturbance.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a virtual meeting of top officials on monsoon preparedness and instructed officials to work in cohesion and directed them to take swift action on complaints.

A weather bulletin had said a cyclonic circulation lay over north Sri Lanka and its neighbourhood at lower levels and a “trough runs from this system to southeast Arabian sea." Northeasterly winds continue to persist along and off North Tamil Nadu and adjoining coastal areas.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities has inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities like KK Nagar in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work. Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

Rain lashed Puducherry on Thursday inundating several areas and almost all thoroughfares, affecting the flow of vehicular traffic. Chief Minister N Rangasamy held an emergency meeting with officials concerned with relief and rehabilitation works. A control room was opened at the collectorate and close vigil was being maintained in all vulnerable areas, he said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education declared a holiday tomorrow (Friday) for all government and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. A release from Joint Director to Education V G Sivakamni said that the schools would remain closed on Friday as per directives of Education Minister A Namassivayam. Flying squads were also pressed into service to respond to any distress call, an official source said.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here