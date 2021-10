Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Woman Dead in Idukki, 12 Missing in Kottayam; Disaster Authority Warns People in Low-lying Areas

The deceased, a woman, was found dead in Molamattom in Idukki district, authorities said.

She was travelling in her car, and got washed away in gushing water for about one and a half km before her vehicle was rescued. Several landslips have also been reported from Idukki.

Twelve people are reported missing in Kootikal in Kottayam district. The area has been isolated after a landslide was reported. Police and fire forces are unable to reach the area, authorities said. The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said that there would be a high alert for the next 24 hours. The Red alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

South and central districts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains. By Saturday evening, heavy rains are also expected in the northern districts of Kerala.

CM Vijayan has also said that there is a possibility of rising water level in rivers and overflowing in some dams.

“People living on river banks and below the dam area should be vigilant and follow the instructions given by the authorities. Do not enter into the water bodies for any reason. Trips to high range areas should be avoided as much as possible. Those who are living in areas prone to mud slides and landslides should take extreme caution”, the Chief Minister posted a statement on Facebook.

