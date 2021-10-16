Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Woman Dead in Idukki, 12 Missing in Kottayam; Disaster Authority Warns People in Low-lying Areas

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: One person has reportedly died in Kerala’s Idukki district as heavy rains lash the coastal state. A red alert has been issued in five districts of Kerala amid warning of excessive rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for seven other districts, and yellow alert for two districts in the state.Read More
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has sought assistance from the Indian Navy for airlifting of marooned families at Koottikkoor village Kottayam. The aircraft is standby, and will be launched subject to weather conditions on the route and at the destination. A team of naval divers and rescuers are ready to be deployed at short notice.
Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the ‘rice bowl’ of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Intermittent downpour lashed high range areas in Kottayam and the hill district Idukki. The Thrissur district administration urged people living in low-lying and other disaster prone areas and on the banks of rivers to move to safer places as per the instructions received from the authorities. Fishing boats are prohibited from venturing into the sea, they added.
An orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. “Under the influence of the Low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast, Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls till the morning of October 17. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected on 18th and further reduction in rainfall from 19th morning," an IMD statement said here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea.
The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations in the state, where landslides have occurred following heavy rains, and at least 12 people are reported missing in Kottayam. The Chief Minister’s Office has informed that help from the Air Force has been sought for rescue in Koottikal at Kottayam district where landslides have been reported isolating a few families.
Heavy rains lashed Kerala, especially the south and central regions on Saturday, causing water-logging in several areas and leaving many rivers in spate, as the weathermen sounded ‘red alert’ predicting extremely heavy rainfall in five districts of the state. According to the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department, the ‘Red Alert’ was sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts. An orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
The deceased, a woman, was found dead in Molamattom in Idukki district, authorities said.
She was travelling in her car, and got washed away in gushing water for about one and a half km before her vehicle was rescued. Several landslips have also been reported from Idukki.
Twelve people are reported missing in Kootikal in Kottayam district. The area has been isolated after a landslide was reported. Police and fire forces are unable to reach the area, authorities said. The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said that there would be a high alert for the next 24 hours. The Red alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.
South and central districts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains. By Saturday evening, heavy rains are also expected in the northern districts of Kerala.
CM Vijayan has also said that there is a possibility of rising water level in rivers and overflowing in some dams.
“People living on river banks and below the dam area should be vigilant and follow the instructions given by the authorities. Do not enter into the water bodies for any reason. Trips to high range areas should be avoided as much as possible. Those who are living in areas prone to mud slides and landslides should take extreme caution”, the Chief Minister posted a statement on Facebook.
