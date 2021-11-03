Heavy Rains Disrupt Daily Life in Tamil Nadu, Schools Shut in 18 Districts Today

Most parts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving light to heavy rain showers since Sunday, forcing the authorities to announce shutting of schools on Tuesday and Wednesday in several districts.

Namakkal district administration declared one-day holiday for schools on Wednesday as incessant rains put a halt to everyday functioning in the area. The Chennai district collector also announced a holiday for schools. Totally 18 districts including Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalllur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy, Ariyalur, Namakkal Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Vellore districts declare holiday for schools due to heavy rain, Times of India reported.

Schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur were also closed on Tuesday.

The rains began on Monday evening and continued until Tuesday morning. Then Wednesday again witnessed heavy showers. According to IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to continue in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur districts of the state as well in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The Indian express reported that the skies over Chennai will remain cloudy for the next 48 hour as the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in some areas in the state capital. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be around 30˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

On Tuesday, Marakkanam in Villupuram district recorded heavy downpour of 20 cm. Many other weather stations in the State, including Nannilam in Tiruvarur district and Cuddalore district received heavy rainfall of 12 cm followed by Vedasandur in Dindigul and Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district with 10 cm each, the Hindu said in a report.

