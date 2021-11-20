Home / News / India / Rains in South India LIVE Updates: Sabarimala Pilgrimage Suspended as Pamba Swells, 17 Dead in Andhra; IMD Says No Relief till Nov 23
Rains in South India LIVE Updates: Sabarimala Pilgrimage Suspended as Pamba Swells, 17 Dead in Andhra; IMD Says No Relief till Nov 23

Rains in South India LIVE Updates: Parts of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka may get rains until November 23.

Chennai // Updated: November 20, 2021, 09:38 IST
Rains in South India LIVE Updates: At least 17 have been killed in flash floods in four Rayalaseema districts – Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Around 100 persons are reported missing. Heavy rains due to a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal triggered flash floods in the districts and brought lives to a standstill. Read More

Nov 20, 2021 09:38 IST

Puducherry CM Writes to Centre for Interim Rain Relief

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Friday said he has written a letter to the Centre seeking interim relief to meet the situation arising out of the rains here. He told this to reporters during his visit to rain-hit villages in the Union Territory.

Nov 20, 2021 08:54 IST

Kerala: Sabarimala Pilgrimage Prohibited Today

The administration in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district issued an order on Friday, prohibiting Saturday’s pilgrimage to the famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of continuous rainfall and the rising water levels in major rivers, including Pamba.

Nov 20, 2021 08:53 IST

Andhra Flash Floods: 17 Dead, Over 100 Missing; NDRF Teams Deployed

At least 17 have been killed in flash floods in four Rayalaseema districts - Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Around 100 persons are reported missing.

Nov 20, 2021 08:47 IST

Heavy Rains in Northern, Coastal Karnataka Predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in all districts of coastal Karnataka on Saturday, a day after an orange alert was issued for the region. According to the Met department, rainfall is likely over parts of coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

Nov 20, 2021 08:46 IST

Chennai Rain Forecast: Light Rains till Sunday

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread rain in many places across Tamil Nadu until November 23. Chennai may receive light rain till Sunday and the maximum temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Nov 20, 2021 08:45 IST

Chennai: Flood Warning Issued in Manali, Ennore As Kosasthalaiyar Fills

The Tiruvallur district administration issued a flood warning for villages and localities, including Manali and Ennore, adjoining the Kosasthalaiyar, after nearly 30,000 cusecs was released from the Poondi reservoir.

Nov 20, 2021 05:31 IST

Nov 20, 2021 05:31 IST

Nov 20, 2021 05:31 IST

Nov 20, 2021 05:31 IST

 Meanwhile, the administration in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district issued an order on Friday, prohibiting Saturday’s pilgrimage to the famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of continuous rainfall and the rising water levels in major rivers, including Pamba.

The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall for coastal Karnataka and North interior Karnataka till November 23. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana might get scattered rains until then. In Tamil Nadu, heavy rain at one or two places today is forecasted in six districts, including the Niligirs, Erode and Perambalur. Chennai may receive light rain till Sunday and the maximum temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius.

