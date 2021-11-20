Rains in South India LIVE Updates: At least 17 have been killed in flash floods in four Rayalaseema districts – Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Around 100 persons are reported missing. Heavy rains due to a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal triggered flash floods in the districts and brought lives to a standstill. Read More
Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Friday said he has written a letter to the Centre seeking interim relief to meet the situation arising out of the rains here. He told this to reporters during his visit to rain-hit villages in the Union Territory.
The administration in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district issued an order on Friday, prohibiting Saturday’s pilgrimage to the famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of continuous rainfall and the rising water levels in major rivers, including Pamba.
At least 17 have been killed in flash floods in four Rayalaseema districts - Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Around 100 persons are reported missing.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in all districts of coastal Karnataka on Saturday, a day after an orange alert was issued for the region. According to the Met department, rainfall is likely over parts of coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.
The IMD has predicted fairly widespread rain in many places across Tamil Nadu until November 23. Chennai may receive light rain till Sunday and the maximum temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius.
The Tiruvallur district administration issued a flood warning for villages and localities, including Manali and Ennore, adjoining the Kosasthalaiyar, after nearly 30,000 cusecs was released from the Poondi reservoir.
The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall for coastal Karnataka and North interior Karnataka till November 23. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana might get scattered rains until then. In Tamil Nadu, heavy rain at one or two places today is forecasted in six districts, including the Niligirs, Erode and Perambalur. Chennai may receive light rain till Sunday and the maximum temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.