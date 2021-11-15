Heavy Rains Inundate Roads Leading to Sabarimala as Pilgrimage Season Begins Tomorrow

Kerala is facing heavy downpour for the last few days. And things get worse when the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins tomorrow as pilgrims from all over come for the darshan to the State for the next couple of months.

The roads leading to the base camp of Sabarimala, Pampa, were waterlogged due to the heavy rains in the Pathanamthitta district.

Traffic has been diverted in Pathanamthitta including for Sabarimala devotees. The Public Works (Roads) Division Executive Engineer informed that devotees coming on Vettoor road via Kumbazha-Konni should use the KSTP road Konni-Kumbazha-Mylapra-Mannarkulanji road.

Due to roadblocks on Ezhamkulam-Kaipattoor Road-Adoor-Pathanamthitta Road, Pathanamthitta-Kaipattoor Road, and Pandalam-Omalloor Road, devotees traveling on these roads will have to travel via Kulanada-Mezhuveli-Elavumthitta-Kozhencherry-Rani and Kulanada-Aranmula-Kozhencherry-Rani.

Due to the obstruction on the Kochalummoodu-Pandalam road, devotees traveling on this road can use the Kollakadavu-Kulanada-Mezhuveli-Elavumthitta-Kozhencherry-Ranni route. When the water recedes transport through this routes will be reinstated.

