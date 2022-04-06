Heavy Rains, Landslides Wreak Havoc in Meghalaya; Students Miss Their Board Exams

Heavy rainfalls triggered a series of landslides in Meghalaya, affecting normal lives, officials said on Wednesday. At least 25 students missed their board examinations due to the rains on Tuesday, they said.

Of them, 22 students were appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination and three students for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam, they said. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is yet to decide on conducting a reexamination for such students, they said.

On Monday, at least two persons were killed in Mawlat area in Mawkynrew Block of East Khasi Hills district in a massive landslide caused by the rains. The Shillong-Dawki highway was one of the worst-affected roads with landslides being reported from five areas along it — Khohiar, Mawkhong, Rngai, Lyngkyrdem and near Siatbakon.

The PWD and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) have been instructed to keep their teams on standby in case of further adverse weather conditions, officials said.

