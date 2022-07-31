Helicopter, Paintings, Watches: All That Was Seized in Connection to DHFL’s Rs 34,000 Cr Bank Fraud So Far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune on Saturday in connection with the Rs 34,615-crore Diwan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) scam case, officials said.

The CBI has been carrying out searches at many locations for the last few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam.

The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd, former DHFL top executives Kapil Wadhawan, Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said.

It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off Rs 34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.

The Wadhawan brothers were produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court which sent them to three-day CBI custody on July 27.

The bank has alleged that the Wadhawans in criminal conspiracy with others misrepresented and concealed facts, and committed a criminal breach of trust to cheat the consortium by defaulting on loan repayments from May 2019 onwards.

The audit of DHFL account books showed that the company allegedly committed financial irregularities, diverted funds, fabricated books, and round-tripped funds to “create assets for Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan" using public money.

All that was seized by the CBI in connection with the DHFL scam case so far:

• The CBI on Saturday said the agency found voluminous documents and digital data related to 95 shell companies involved in the DHFL scam.

• Earlier this month, 25 luxury watches worth over Rs1 crore were seized from the Wadhawan brothers.

• Jewellery by the Frank Muller brand worth Rs 2 crore was also seized.

• On July 28, 56 paintings and sculptures worth over Rs 38 crores were seized by the CBI from the Wadhawans and others linked to the scam.

• The paintings included SH Raza’s 1956 oil-on-canvas painting titled ‘Village’ worth over Rs 3.50 crore and FN Souza’s 1964-untitled oil-on-linen piece valued at Rs 2 crore.

