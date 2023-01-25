A helicopter carrying Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on Wednesday. The chopper was reportedly flying from Bengaluru.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to excessive fog and bad weather conditions.

The helicopter had landed at 10:40 am and took off again after about 50 minutes when the weather cleared.

