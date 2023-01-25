Home » News » India » Helicopter With Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Onboard Makes Emergency Landing in TN's Erode Due to Bad Weather

Helicopter With Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Onboard Makes Emergency Landing in TN's Erode Due to Bad Weather

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to excessive fog and bad weather conditions

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 13:39 IST

Erode, India

The helicopter took off again after an hour as sky cleared. (Photo: News18)
The helicopter took off again after an hour as sky cleared. (Photo: News18)

A helicopter carrying Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on Wednesday. The chopper was reportedly flying from Bengaluru.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to excessive fog and bad weather conditions.

The helicopter had landed at 10:40 am and took off again after about 50 minutes when the weather cleared.

