'Helped by All without Discrimination': Kashmiri Youth Travels to Kanyakumari & Back with No Money​

A young man has travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and back without any money in his pocket. Muneeb Ahmad Wani, a resident of Pinjura village in Kashmir’s Shopian district, has a Bachelor’s degree and creates blog posts on various subjects.

Wani while talking to News18 Urdu called it a social experiment and said he started his journey on December 16, 2021, and returned on February 24, 2022.

He said that while people in the Valley say that Kashmiri youth are always being targeted without any reason, he went on the journey without any money to find out how a Muslim youngster will be treated outside J&K.

Wani said that on way to Kanyakumari, he was spending a few days in some places to explore famous sites there and to talk to people to observe their behaviour.

“During the journey, I found all different types of people. Everything was arranged by people for me, whether it is food, travel charges, and accommodation. I even spent a few days and nights with Hindu families," he said.

Wani said he had pinned his bank account number and other details with his video on social media after which he received calls and some were donating money too.

“Wherever I went, I was helped by all without any discrimination. I saw brotherhood and humanity above everything," he said. “People always help anybody here in Kashmir; they say, Kashmiriyat Zindabaad. But most of the people I met during my journey were sympathetic and kind to me, though you always find a few people with a negative mindset," he said.

Wani said that in the southern states, people gave him a lot of respect once they saw his tag, which read, “Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari without money."

