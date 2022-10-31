Helping Hands: Retired T'gana BSNL Employee Funds Education for Underprivileged Children for Decades

Nagar Kurnool: A retired Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employee of Telangana has been extending a helping hand to the students from families below the poverty line for the past 30 years by providing books, bags and all essential things in pursuing education without any financial hurdles.

Narasimha Rao is from the Vattipally village in Telakapalli mandal of the Nagarkurnool district in Telangana. As a child, he suffered from severe poverty and faced difficulties in continuing his education with his parents of poor background and discontinued his studies midway. As luck favoured him, he secured a job in the BSNL in 1984. He started continuing his education after joined in a well-secured job.

Rao who experienced the hardship of a student belonging to a family below the poverty line on his own has decided to help the poor students and started his philanthropic activities by extending a helping hand to poor students in 1989. Then onwards he has been spending half of his salary to purchase books, bags and other essentials for the students in need.

Advertisement

Rao also spent some amount of his salary to create infrastructure facilities in government schools. As many as 2,000 students have completed their education in Nagarkurnool after receiving his help so far. His three-decade-old-philanthropy brought him various awards including one from the state government.

People of the district have been showing their love and respect towards Rao which they call him with affection due to his helping nature though he retired from the job.

Read all the Latest India News here