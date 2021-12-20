Home » News » Politics » Hema Malini Bats for Grand Temple in Constituency Mathura 'After Ayodhya and Kashi'

Hema Malini Bats for Grand Temple in Constituency Mathura 'After Ayodhya and Kashi'

File photo of Hema Malini. (Image: News18 Kannada)
After the restoration of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi, naturally Mathura is also very important, Hema Malini told reporters here on Sunday.

News Desk| News18.com
Indore // Updated: December 20, 2021, 10:44 IST

The BJP MP, who was here to participate in a programme, said that she is going to Kashi on Monday on an invitation. Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple.

A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the river Ganga can be seen directly from the temple, she said.

This change (renovation and redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath) was very difficult. This shows his (Modi’s) farsightedness. This will also happen in Mathura.

