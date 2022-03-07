Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri: Taapsee Pannu Proud to Be a Part of Netflix’s Women’s Day Special Show

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared a couple of pictures from Netflix’s Woman’s Day special release ‘Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri’. The special show which is dedicated to celebrating womanhood features actresses including actors, social media influences, and female filmmakers including Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Prajakta Koli and Ashwany Iyer Tiwari among others. In a video released by Netflix, a lot of actresses are asked about their favorite female characters and the web shows they were featured in, and they pour their heart out while heaping praises on their favourite roles essayed by actresses.

Taapsee shared a picture from her photoshoot during Her Kahaani Hai Zaroori’s shoot. In the picture, we see Taapsee dressed in a black saree as she looks in the camera and poses for the lens. The second photo sees Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and actress Amruta Shubhash.

Taking to the captions, the Loop Lapeta actress wrote, “Stories that echo truth always deserve to be told out loud. I’m proud to have been a part of driving this change and today we celebrate all the women who make it possible!#HerKahaaniHaiZaruri @netflix_in @mrunalthakur @neena_gupta @amrutasubhash."

Netflix India also shared a post celebrating the women who have played memorable roles in web shows. They even featured social media influencers such as Prajakta Koli and Kusha Kapila.

Taking to the cations they wrote, “A saint, a sinner, an artist, an admirer, a mother bearing it all, a woman who bares it all, a complete boss and a colossal mess—women are breaking into new roles every day and shattering the image of the hour-glass bodied eye candies we were once used to watching." The era of streaming services has pushed out the formula in which women were used only as pieces of the puzzle to drive the narrative of the male lead. Today, women are no longer just a part of the story, but are the story."

“While we’ve come a long way, there is still so much room to grow. Diverse stories about women from across classes and identities must be told louder and more frequently. But with the democratization of content creation and the rise in the number of platforms, it’s safe to say, the future of story-telling looks so much brighter! Here’s to celebrating every story that deserves to be told. May they continue to find screens to play at and fans to play for, because irrespective of the platform—Har Kahaani Hai Zaruri. Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri," they added.

The Women’s Day special show is streaming now on Netflix.

