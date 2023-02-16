Breaking News
Imran Khan Demands Inquiry Against Pakistan Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa
Here Are Some Date Night Styling Ideas Featuring Sanjana Sanghi

Guess who ended up being the Gen Z crowd's greatest source of fashion inspiration? Sanjana Sanghi, one of our absolute favorites!

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 14:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Just Sanjana Sanghi serving some really hot and gorgeous date night fashion inspo. (Images: Instagram: sanjanasanghi96)
Just Sanjana Sanghi serving some really hot and gorgeous date night fashion inspo. (Images: Instagram: sanjanasanghi96)

We all enjoy this feeling of being loved and pampered. And with love season around the corner, girls are putting their best foot forward for their date nights. And guess who turned out to be the epitome of inspiration for the Genz crowd? Our favourite Sanjana Sanghi!

Here are some of her jaw-dropping outfits one can opt for for their special night this month:

There’s always room for some more bling

Sanjana Sanghi (Instagram: sanjanasanghi96)

Why not go all out? Sanjana Sanghi giving the inspiration to be bold during this season of love with her blingy cord set!

A little bit of chicness

Sanjana Sanghi. (Instagram: sanjanasanghi96)

Who doesn’t love elegant and stylish attire? How to ace a chic look should be learnt from our dearest Sanjana Sanghi!

Let’s dazzle with a classy dress

Sanjana Sanghi. (Instagram: sanjanasanghi96)

One can never go wrong with a hot red dress! Don’t believe us? Check out Sanjana Sanghi making heads turn with her alluring dress!

Be

Sanjana Sanghi. (Instagram: sanjanasanghi96)

This season of love let’s stand out of the crowd with your incredible style. Wonder how? Well, Sanjana Sanghi has answers to all your fashion queries. The overcoat adds so much grace to her entire look that one cannot stop but fall in love with this Dil Bechara actress.

first published: February 16, 2023, 14:34 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 14:34 IST
