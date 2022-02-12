Here is Why this Former PM of Kenya is Grateful to an Ayurvedic Hospital in Kerala

Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, recently tweeted that after being impressed by the facilities at an Ayurvedic hospital in India, he would make sure that his proposed ‘Baba Care’, a health insurance policy for Kenyans, includes low-cost medicine manufactured in their home country. The appreciation tweet comes at a time when he, along with his family, paid a visit to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre at Koothattukulam in Kerala. The hospital had restored the eyesight of his 44-year-old daughter Rosemary, who had suffered a stroke in 2017. The stroke affected her speech and mobility, and she also lost her eyesight. However, on the advice of a friend, the Kenyan family sought treatment at the Ayurvedic centre in Kerala in 2019. Within three months, Rosemary started to regain her eyesight. A few days ago, the Kenyan politician, who came with family for a follow-up visit, thanked the hospital for doing what conventional medicines could not do.

“Kochin Kerala, India: Rt Hon @RailaOdinga was impressed by the attention to processes and detail during a visit to the Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Laboratory. Baba Care will have a component that will make it easier for medicines to be produced in Kenya hence lowering costs."

After her stroke, Rosemary had travelled to several countries seeking treatment. In an interview to NTV Kenya, Odinga had said: “In the beginning, Rosemary spent quite a bit of time in South Africa in rehab. My wife had to take an apartment on hire for three months in Johannesburg just to look after her. On returning, we found that her condition had mot improved much. We sent her to Israel. However, the facilities there were not good for this kind of treatment. We tried our luck in China and Germany too. We were almost giving up when our friend told us about this institute in India that uses traditional medicine. We were apprehensive at first as we had already tried at a few of the most renowned institutes in the world. But Rosemary still had faith and we went ahead."

In an article by The Standard, Rosemary talked about her struggles with blindness. In an emotional address to a congregation at St Peter’s ACK Church in Nyamira, she had revealed that it was the happiest moment of her life when she saw her children after two years in total darkness. She said that she was happy to let go of the white cane which had been her mobility aide during the period.

>The Treatment

Talking to News18, Hari Nambudiri, vice-chairman of Sreedhareeyam Group of Institutions, said: “Rosemary’s optic nerve was extensively damaged and we are happy that we were able to help her. When she came a few days ago, she was excited that she could see everything. Before this visit, she had come during the Onam season and she was fascinated by the taste and smell of the food on offer. This time, when she could see the dishes and her room, her happiness knew no bounds."

Talking about the treatment, he added: “The process of treatment is called rejuvenating the neuro system. Our eyes have all systems in place to protect them, but when they fail, Ayurveda can restart them. We grow the herbs and beneficial plants in our institute. In our ancient texts, we already have the information about how certain ingredients act in our body. Depending on the patient’s condition, our doctor advises a combination of drugs to address the ailment. The medicines are prescribed in a way that side-effects of any active ingredient are neutralised."

Sreedhareeyam uses three centuries of traditional Ayurvedic wisdom inherited from Nelliakkattu Mana, a Namboothiri family known for Ayurvedic Netra Chikitsa (Ayurvedic eye treatment).

