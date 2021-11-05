Here's Why You Must Remove FASTag From Your Car in Case of Road Accident

In India, whenever we have an accident, people usually leave their cars either at the spot or the nearest police station. And it’s also completely understandable for them not to remove FASTag already installed in their vehicle, for they are caught up in other things — from taking care of the injured to informing the authorities.

However, little do we realise that not removing the installed FASTag may result in a huge loss. The money already in the FASTag account will be of no use when the vehicle has met with an accident.

The National Highway Authority of India Official informs, “FASTag must be removed for two major reasons. A small chip in the FASTag with all the details can be damaged in case the front glass is broken or cracked. The FASTag will look fine, but the chip won’t function. In such a case, the vehicle will be considered without FASTag, and the driver may have to pay the fixed penalty."

“Secondly, it is necessary to remove the FASTag from the damaged vehicle because the balance in the FASTag has to be transferred to another FASTag. The remaining balance amount can be transferred to the new FASTag from the registered number itself. Therefore, after an accident, FASTag must be removed." He added

The officials of the Ministry of Road Transport stated that the FASTag must be removed from the vehicle after the road accident because if the car is damaged, there is a high probability that the front glass has also sustained damages. In such a situation, it is better to remove the FASTag.

Cyber expert Ritesh Bhatia said, “Sometimes throwing or leaving FASTag anywhere can be harmful, especially those FASTags that are linked to the bank account. The cybercriminals can indulge in some fraud with the FASTag installed in your vehicle."

