The Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS have seized 77 kg heroin worth around Rs 400 crore after apprehending a Pakistani fishing boat in Indian waters off the Gujarat coast.

Six crew members were onboard the boat named ‘Al Huseini’ which entered Indian waters illegally and has been taken to Jakhau coast in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.

Sources in the security establishment said Pakistan is funneling drugs from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to India “on a daily basis", and the same is “not possible without help from the ISI".

Sunday night’s drug seizure was made in a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

In April this year, the Coast Guard and the ATS had carried out a similar operation and apprehended a boat with eight Pakistani nationals and carrying 30 kg of heroin worth about Rs 150 crore, from the Indian waters near the Jakhau coast in Kutch.

Last month, the ATS had seized a heroin drug consignment worth about Rs 600 crore from an under-construction house in Gujarat’s Morbi district. The ATS had said the consignment was sent by Pakistani drug dealers to their Indian counterparts via the Arabian Sea.

In September this year, in the single largest heroin haul in India, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan and likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Mundra port in Kutch, officials earlier said.

