High Court Rejects SAD Leader Bikram Majithia’s Bail Plea in Drugs Case Ahead of Punjab Polls

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Bikram Majithia on Monday in connection with a drugs case, a day before the process of filing nomination papers was to begin. This could have a huge political ramification in Punjab, which goes to polls on February 20.

The order was passed by Justice Lisa Gill after hearing final arguments on his bail plea. Majithia was earlier granted an interim anticipatory bail and was directed to join the investigation. He will now be moving the Supreme Court for interim protection from the arrest or can surrender.

The SAD, has, however made it clear that it will explore further legal options. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “We respect the verdict of the honourable High Court but we will explore further legal options."

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against Majithia in Mohali on December 20 last year. He had moved the HC after a Mohali court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. The case had attained political overtones with Majithia claiming that there were ulterior motives behind the registration of the FIR.

Meanwhile, the Congress said it welcomed the verdict and those who helped Majithia get bail were sitting in Delhi. Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said, “We had promised the people of Punjab that we will bring to task those involved in the NDPS case. Now, we will wait for the final result of ensuring that justice was done."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it was the process of law and it should take its own course and ensure that the guilty is punished.

