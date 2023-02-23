Amritsar: Khalistan Sympathiser Amritpal Singh's Supporters Clash With Police | WATCH

The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab’s Amritsar district to protest against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan, who will now be released in the next 24 hours.

Carrying swords and other arms, scores of supporters had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar and broke the barricades put up by the police. Heavy security arrangements were made at the police station as the protesters began a dharna in the complex.

Advertisement

Police had booked self-styled preacher Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping a man. A case was registered against Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in the Rupnagar district.

Talking to the media, Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “…FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don’t cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next…They think we can’t do anything, so this show of strength was necessary…"

“False news being circulated that police personnel was injured. The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall. In fact, 10-12 of our people were hurt. Within 24 hours, Toofan Singh should be released. We won’t even wait for 24 hours," he added.

Singh also issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Amit Shah had said that won’t let Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi and if you do the same then you would have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding ‘Hindu Rashtra’, then I will see if he remains Home Minister," he told the media.

Advertisement

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here